Lola Marie Prothero, 86

Lola Marie Prothero passed away on September 27, 2018, at Unity Point/St. Luke’s Hospital
in Sioux City.
A celebration of her life will be held on October 13, 2018, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Akron Fire Station, 1000 Ridge Road Drive, Akron, Iowa. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Lola was born on February 22, 1932, in Akron, Iowa, to Harold and Gladis Jammerthal. She grew
up on the family farm southeast of Akron. She married Richard Charles Prothero on June
18, 1948, and they had six children.
Lola had three careers in her life. She had a successful Tupperware in the 1970s in Brevard
County, Florida. She returned to her roots in Akron in 1976 and decided to pursue a career in
nursing. She attended Western Iowa Technical School and received her Nursing degree in
August of 1979. She then worked as an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City until her
retirement in 1994. The third career which she often said was her favorite and most important
was being a Mother.
Lola had many interests and hobbies. She had a great love of nature and spending time
outdoors, especially in her garden. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, embroidering,
doing puzzles, and traveling.
She is survived by her children, Toni Prothero and her husband, Joe Justad, of Flagstaff, AZ,
Debbie Prothero of Springfield, MO, Ricky Prothero of New Port Richey, FL, Rodney (Janie)
Prothero of Merritt Island, FL, Randy (Peg) Prothero of Sioux City, IA, Ronny (Robin) Prothero of
Hawarden, IA; her sister, Lorraine Kiewel and sister-in-law, Jo Sandra Jammerthal both of
Akron, Iowa and brother-in-law Jack Strong of Sioux City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren and 15 great
grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and friends.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Gladis Jammerthal; Richard Prothero;
her sisters and brothers, Darlene Lawrence, Elaine Strong, Shirley Day, Imogene McKee, Lois
Ann Arens, Harold (Bud) Jammerthal and the triplets, Carol, Dean and Audrey Jammerthal.