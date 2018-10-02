Lola Marie Prothero, 86

Lola Marie Prothero passed away on September 27, 2018, at Unity Point/St. Luke’s Hospital

in Sioux City.

A celebration of her life will be held on October 13, 2018, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Akron Fire Station, 1000 Ridge Road Drive, Akron, Iowa. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com. ﻿

Lola was born on February 22, 1932, in Akron, Iowa, to Harold and Gladis Jammerthal. She grew

up on the family farm southeast of Akron. She married Richard Charles Prothero on June

18, 1948, and they had six children.

Lola had three careers in her life. She had a successful Tupperware in the 1970s in Brevard

County, Florida. She returned to her roots in Akron in 1976 and decided to pursue a career in

nursing. She attended Western Iowa Technical School and received her Nursing degree in

August of 1979. She then worked as an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City until her

retirement in 1994. The third career which she often said was her favorite and most important

was being a Mother.

Lola had many interests and hobbies. She had a great love of nature and spending time

outdoors, especially in her garden. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, embroidering,

doing puzzles, and traveling.

She is survived by her children, Toni Prothero and her husband, Joe Justad, of Flagstaff, AZ,

Debbie Prothero of Springfield, MO, Ricky Prothero of New Port Richey, FL, Rodney (Janie)

Prothero of Merritt Island, FL, Randy (Peg) Prothero of Sioux City, IA, Ronny (Robin) Prothero of

Hawarden, IA; her sister, Lorraine Kiewel and sister-in-law, Jo Sandra Jammerthal both of

Akron, Iowa and brother-in-law Jack Strong of Sioux City, Iowa; 13 grandchildren and 15 great

grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and friends.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Gladis Jammerthal; Richard Prothero;

her sisters and brothers, Darlene Lawrence, Elaine Strong, Shirley Day, Imogene McKee, Lois

Ann Arens, Harold (Bud) Jammerthal and the triplets, Carol, Dean and Audrey Jammerthal.