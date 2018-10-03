Wilma Lockwood Kulvik, 93

Wilma Lockwood Kulvik of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at the Akron Care Center.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 5, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m., all on Thursday, October 4 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Memorials preferred to the Akron Care Center (991 Hwy 3, Akron, Iowa, 51001).

Wilma G. Cassen was born on April 23, 1925, on the family farm in rural Akron to Henry and Flora (Haage) Cassen. She was united in marriage to John ‘Jack’ Lockwood on February 27, 1943. Jack passed away on March 12, 1974. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron.

Wilma grew up on a farm east of Akron. She attended a country school through the 8th grade. Later, her and her sister (Darlene) decided to obtain their GED when they were in their fifties. She always bragged of getting her high school diploma in four weeks while it took all of her children four years. She married Jack Lockwood in 1943 and they were blessed with five children. Through the years Wilma worked at the Akron Hatchery, Johnny’s Market, Otis Radio, Zenith Corporation, and then in her late forties, she began a long career into her eighties, at the Frozen Food Center in Akron. She literally wrapped thousands of pounds of meat.

Although Wilma was one of the hardest workers you could ever find, she found time to be a great cook, had gigantic gardens, and was a T.O.P.S. member for 40+ years. Oh yeah, we forgot, she loved to party and have a boogie woogie time! Her grandchildren were always amazed (and sometimes embarrassed) of some of grandma’s dance moves.

Wilma is survived by her children: Carol (Jim) Batchelder of Hawarden, Iowa, Jack (Gloria) Lockwood of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, Donna (Bob) Hubner of Warrenton, Virginia, Patty (Vic) Yuratovich of Olathe, Kansas, and Jolene (RB) Byington, Olathe, Kansas; seven grandchildren; Bobby (Kathy) Batchelder, Angela (Alex) Elmore, Robin (Jim) Block, Mike Lockwood, Adam Hubner, Britney Yuratovich, and Aaron Yuratovich; seven great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren, and six step great great grandchildren.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; husbands: John ‘Jack’ Lockwood and Ron Kulvik; and sisters: Irene (Ernie) Lockwood and Darlene (Darrell) Plueger.