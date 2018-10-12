A-W Parade Band brings home first-place trophy

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron-Westfield High School Marching Band has started their competition season by bringing home a first-place trophy!

On Sept. 29, the band, under the direction of A-W Band Director Jacob Hecht, competed in the Wayne State College’s Band Day in Wayne, Neb.

They competed in the C1 Division of Parade Bands.

Band members are Jack Anderson, Leila Croy, Keira Hillrichs, Tom Lane, Madelynn Munsen, Matthew Nielsen, Emma Noll, Taylor Pierce, Nola Schierling, Cameron Schroeder, Landon Schuknecht, Shaylee Siebens, Megan Swancutt, Sadie Toben, Kailee Tucker and Hailey Wait.

Congratulations!