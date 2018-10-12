Question Of The Week

By: Hailey Wait

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “What is your favorite time of the school day and why?”

Teacher and coach, Mr. Eric Walkingstick, said his favorite part of the day is, “all of it, it’s fun to get to be around good people.”

Shaylee Siebens, a senior at Akron-Westfield, said her favorite part of the day is, “In between class times because we get a three minute break to be on our phones and talk to people.”

Alyson Ten Napel’s favorite part of the day is “Success, because I am able to sign out and go to the store and get food.”

Freshman Bryce Stowe said he enjoys U.S. History because “it is very interesting, but P.E. is my favorite.”

Chase Stowe said that his favorite part of the day is study hall because “it gives me a chance to get my homework done so that I do not need to work on it at home.”

Freshman Natalie Nielson’s favorite part of the day is Health and P.E. classes because “they help me relax and forget about the stressful day.”

Alyssa Hughes enjoys “1st period Animal Science” the most “because Ms. Sands and Mr. Kroksh are great teachers and make class informational…”

Phillip Mendoza’s favorite part of the school day is “being in my shop class for two periods in a row. Because I get to catch up with my friends.”

Freshman Keira Hillrichs’ favorite part of the day is her third period art class “because I get to be creative and hang out with my friends.”

Andrew Thonstad, teacher at Akron-Westfield, said that his favorite part of the day is “Success Time when the Western Brew Coffee Shop is serving hot, delicious coffee, hot cocoa, tea, and cappuccino.”

Caleb Bernard’s favorite part of the day is lunch because “it gives students time to relax and talk with friends.”

Mr. Mike Allner, teacher at Akron-Westfield, prefers the “afternoon because I’m super busy and time flies by.”

Jadin Hartman’s favorite part of the day is seeing Coach Eric Walkingstick “because he brightens my day.

Cameron Moore’s favorite part of the school day is first period because, “I love going to art class in the morning.”