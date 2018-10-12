Senior Spotlight

￼Lillian

Stabe

By: Lilly Stabe

Lillian Stabe, the daughter of Justin and Cindy Stabe, and Angie Stabe, was born on January 5, 2001, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Lillian has one brother named Kody.

Some of the other names Lillian goes by are “Lilly”, “Lil”, and “Squeak”.

Lilly is employed at the Akron Pool and the Lazy H Campground. Lilly’s favorite pastimes include sleeping, spending time with friends and family, and doing anything outdoors. Her favorite kinds of movies are chick-flicks, especially Nicholas Sparks movies. Her favorite musicians are Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Coldplay. Lilly’s favorite saying is “Yee Yee”.

While in high school, Lil has been involved in volleyball, dance, and wrestling cheer, where she was a captain of the squad. Lil’s favorite sport is volleyball.

Her favorite thing about school is being able to hangout with friends and participating in the fun activities.

Her favorite class is Independent Study Art.

Lil’s most memorable moment from high school is cheering at the State Wrestling Tournament in 2017.

When she was a child, Squeak imagined herself as a veterinarian. Her favorite childhood memory is having sleepovers at her Grandma Stabe’s house with her best friend Alayna.

Squeak’s goals after high school are to attend Iowa State University to study elementary education or business/marketing.

The person that inspired her the most was her Grandma Stabe or “Nan” because “she always gave the best advice and she saw the good in everything.”

Lilly’s favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is “I was busy and forgot to do it”. Her favorite reason for being tardy is “I overslept.”

Lilly’s biggest regret about high school is not being involved in more extra-curricular activities.

Lilly’s advice to the underclassmen is to study and work hard, but also be involved in a lot of activities.