JV FB Loses to West Lyon

By: Nash Lininger

Akron-Westfield’s JV football team played a tough game against West Lyon on Monday, October 1. Sadly, the Westerners were defeated by a score of 42-28.

Sam Mullinix was 12-22 passing with 3 touchdowns and 226 yards under his belt. In rushing, Cole Moffatt led the team with 6 rushes for 32 yards. Dallas Smith led the receivers with 4 catches for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns, followed by Donovan Irizarry with 5 catches for 81 yards.

Defensively, Daytona Foley led with 8 tackles. He was helped by Caleb Bernard’s and Smith’s 4 tackles apiece, and Tanner Derochie’s interception.