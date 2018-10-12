Senior Spotlight

￼Autumn

Stowe

By: Lilly Stabe

Autumn Stowe, the daughter of Kammy and Jerry Walker and Rob and Kim Stowe, was born on October 19, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa. Autumn has two siblings: Chase and Bryce.

Autumn is employed at Maynards and the Akron Veterinary Clinic.

Her favorite pastime is studying. Her favorite movie is Moana and her favorite musician is Frank Sinatra. Autumn’s favorite saying is “The word impossible itself says “I’m possible””.

When Autumn was a child she imagined herself as a veterinarian. Her favorite childhood memory is going hunting with her dad.

Autumn’s most memorable moment is making it to Nationals for National History Day.

While in high school, Autumn has been involved in Individual Event Speech and Large Group Speech, Student Council, and FFA.

Her favorite thing about high school is being able to find her interests.

Autumn’s favorite class was Chemistry because Mr. Meerdink always had great jokes and stories.

Autumn’s greatest achievement in high school has been graduating with a Associate’s Degree before completing high school.

Her favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is that she left it at home. Her favorite reason for being tardy is that her locker wouldn’t open.

Autumn’s advice to the underclassmen is to stay on top of doing your homework and don’t fall behind.