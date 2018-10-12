A-W Westerners make it 5-2 for 2018

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners took the early lead only to lose it against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (HMS). A-W got the lead back really fast and never looked back winning 40-21. The Hawks were the visitors on a really cold night on the hill.

A-W kicked off but forced a Hawk fumble and Levi Hemmelrick jumped on the ball. A-W ran three plays, and Nick Jacobs bolted for a 28-yard gallop to give A-W the early lead.

In the second quarter, A-W fumbled the ball at their own 28. With Tomm Heetland doing most of the work, HMS drove to the A-W four. Brett Wohlert ran in to tie it at six.

A-W took over the ball at the Hawk’s 20-yard line. Nick Jacobs found Chase Stowe good for 30 yards. Jacobs ran for 14 yards to put the ball on the HMS 36. Jacobs ran left and sprinted down the sideline for 36 yards and a touchdown. A-W moved 80 yards in three plays to make it 14-7.

With five minutes to go in the half, Jacobs completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Reagan Frankl to put us up 20-7.

HMS wasn’t to be denied as Wohlert found Cade Schiphoff for 30 yards to close the first half at 20-13.

In the second half, Nick Jacobs dashed for a pair of 49 yards to score to make it 34-13.

The Westerners scored one more time on kind of an odd play. A-W’s John Henrich kicked off to HMS. The Hawk player stood and watched the ball roll towards the goal line to the one-yard line. The Hawk returner looked at the ball as Leighton Blake picked up the ball and sprinted into the end zone to make it 40-13, A-W.

The two 49-yard touchdowns by Jacobs were the result of some good line blocking. The line opened up a pretty good hole. Jacobs, following the lead block by John Henrich, got on the “heinie” of Henrich and waited for a good quick block, and then he was gone.

HMS scored one more time late in the game to make it 40-21.

The defense played pretty good as they were led by Frankl, Chris Steffen, Henrich and Nash Lininger. However, a number of Westerners had a hand in the win.

A-W totaled 414 yards of offense. Nick Jacobs had a career night and carried the ball 29 times for 255 yards.

A-W 6-14-20-0 = 40

HMS 0-13-8-0 = 21

A-W Jacobs 25 yard run (PAT NG)

HMS Wohlert 4 yard run (kick good)

A-W Jacobs 36 yard run (PAT good)

A-W Frankl 27 yard pass from Jacobs (PAT NG)

HMS Schiphoff 25 yard pass from Wohlert (PAT NG)

A-W Jacobs 49 yard run (PAT good)

A-W Jacobs 49 yard run (PAT NG)

A-W Blake 1 yard run (PAT NG)

HMS Heetland 1 yard run (PAT good)

A-W HMS

17 First downs 17

39-256 Rushes-rushing 53-222

10-13-1 Passing 3-8-2

158 Passing yards 52

414 Total offensive 274

5-30 Penalties 6-50

2-1 Fumbles lost 3-2

3-19.7 Punting 6-38.3