A-W volleyball drops two matches

The A-W volleyball team dropped two matches last week. On Oct. 2 A-W lost 3-0 to Hinton. Set scores: 17-25, 20-25, 20-25. Then on Oct. 4 lost 3-1 to Gehlen. Set scores: 16-25, 25-22, 15-25, 11-25.

Vs Hinton

Kailee Tucker had seven kills, 15 digs, two block assists, 9 of 10 serves with one ace.

Brooke Koele had three kills, two assists, two digs.

McKenna Van Eldik had three kills, eight digs, 11 of 11 serves with one ace.

Natalie Nielsen had three kills, one assist, four digs, two block assists, two solo blocks.

Jaden Harris had two kills, 14 assists, 13 digs, 14 of 14 serves.

Aubie Hartman had two kills, one assist, four digs, six of nine serves.

McKenna Henrich had 13 digs, eight of nine serves.

Autumn Bundy had no digs.

Melissa Meinen had seven digs, five of six serves.

Vs Gehlen

Brooke Koele had eight kills, one dig, three block assists.

Kailee Tucker had six kills, 11 digs, two block assists, one solo block, nine of twelve serves.

McKenna Van Eldik had three kills, eight digs, three block assists, one solo block, 13 of 14 serves with three aces.

Jaden Harris had one kill, 19 assists, six digs, three block assists, 14 of 14 serves.

Natalie Nielsen had one kill, five block assists, five solo blocks.

Autumn Bundy had 12 digs.

Aubie Hartman had one assist, five digs, one block assist, 10 of 11 serves with one ace.

McKenna Henrich had 10 digs, eight of weight serves with one ace.

Melissa Meinen had three digs, nine of 10 serves with one ace.

Kayla Johnson had one dig.