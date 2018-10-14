Henrietta “Retta” Anderson, 70

Henrietta “Retta” Anderson of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, at her home in Akron

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The family will be present after 5:00 p.m. and a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Henrietta Anderson was born April 6, 1948, in Hudson, South Dakota, the daughter of Henry A. and Sadie (Keizer) Breugem. She graduated from East View Country School and later Hudson High School in 1966.

She was united in marriage to Jerry Anderson on March 8, 1968. Retta worked as a teller for Security National Bank in Akron for over 22 years until her retirement.

Retta was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. She was good listener and enjoyed helping and encouraging others in difficult times. She also enjoyed baking, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed breakfast with her very good friends and acting in plays at the Akron Opera House. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.

Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Jerry of Akron; her daughter: Sheri (Jeff) Toben of Akron, and their children: Kyler, Sadie, and Sarah; two brothers: Jim (Zoe) Breugem of Tuscaloosa, AL, and John Breugem (special friend, Mary) of Hawarden, IA; four sisters: Martha (Howard) Beer of Canton, SD, Gertrude (Eldred) Scott of Galt, CA, Margie (Ron) Jager of Rock Valley, IA, and Millie (Ron) Sorlye of Hawarden, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sadie Breugem; a brother and sister-in-law: Jack and Carol Breugem; and a sister-in-law: Janene Breugem.