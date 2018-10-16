Joann L. Winquist, Age 77

Joann L. Winquist of Emerson, Neb., formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Memorial services were held Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Joann was born to Mary Surrell on Jan. 16, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa. She was later adopted by Louis “Bud” and Martha Sprenger of Akron, Iowa. She graduated from Akron High School in 1959. Joann married John M. Winquist on Sept. 6, 1959. They resided in Elk Point, S.D., a short time before moving to Akron. They moved to Sioux City in 1962 and raised their family there.

Joann loved spending time with her family and friends. If you ever stopped by, you were warmly welcomed, invited to sit and chat, fed, and probably invited to play a game or some cards. Joann noticed people and cared deeply for everyone around her.

Joann adored children and did daycare in her home over the years. Some of her most precious times were having her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even their friends before and after school. Grandma Joann had all the best toys, art projects, and games around…and she joined in the fun. She was a 4-H leader for several years and at church she could usually be found working with kids whether it was teaching Sunday School or leading the Children’s Choir.

One of Joann’s passions was making crafts. She made everything from crocheted necklaces to pinecone wreaths, painted nativities, and this year she won a purple ribbon at the fair for her handmade paper flower bouquets. For many years she worked as the activity director at Matney Nursing Home in South Sioux City where she shared her talents and love. After John retired (and she too from doing the books for his business), they had a little business selling their crafts – but sharing just as many with family and friends.

Joann was very active at First Baptist Church in Sioux City for 30 years until its closing. Later, she was also very involved at Third Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. She enjoyed being part of the women’s groups and also taught Sunday school and played in the handbell choir.

Joann loved keeping busy and it usually involved serving others. She was always scrapbooking, canning/baking, hosting family events, and going over the top for the people she loved.

Joann is survived by her husband, John Winquist of Emerson, Neb.; sons, John (Jennifer) Winquist and Jed (Christine) Winquist, all of Sioux City, Iowa; daughter, Jody Winquist of Anchorage, Alaska; six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; her brother Louis (Mary) Sprenger of Sioux City, and sister JoSandra Jammerthal of Akron, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents.