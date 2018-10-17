Akron man takes business ‘out on his own’

By Julie Ann Madden

An Akron man is celebrating his 40th year laying flooring.

For the last 10 years, Don Audas subcontracted installation jobs through Carpet Central in Hawarden. Some local jobs he’s done can be seen at First Baptist Church, Big Springs Baptist Church, and the Akron Veterinary Clinic.

As his father taught him the business in Chula Vista, Calif., four decades ago, Audas is now partnering with his son-in-law, Porter Burtlow of Hawarden, passing on the trade and techniques as they work side by side.

He has named his business Audas Floors. In addition to loving the work, Audas actually loves customers’ gratitude when he gets their flooring installations done.

“I’m pretty proud about my work,” said Audas. “I love meeting people. I’ve never really met anybody I didn’t like.”

“Generally, once I’ve been in their homes, I’m more than likely coming back,” he said. “You kind of build a relationship with somebody and it goes from there.”

“You’re working in their home again, eating lunch together and carrying a conversation that you left off three or four years ago,” said Audas. “I love that. It’s something I like.”

“I can do any of it — sheet vinyls, laminate, vinyl plank, tiles, ” he said, adding I prefer to do the flooring flat work — staying away from tiling wall work such as in ceramic tile shower enclosures. Carpet installation is 90 percent of my work. “I like all of it though.”

“I like seeing it when it’s done,” said Audas. “I like the customers’ gratification when I’m done. I like to get in, get it done, and get out (letting customers enjoy it as they go about their lives).”

It doesn’t matter if it’s a whole new flooring installation or fixing carpet tears or tiles sticking up, he said.

“With repairs, don’t be afraid to call me because they are pretty cheap to fix,” said Audas. “Generally it’s also pretty painless so really there’s nothing too small I’m not afraid to come and do and help you with. If it’s agitating you, I’ll be more than happy to come, take a look and fix it up or whatever.”

Audas’ business is licensed and insured. He uses products of Flooring & Designs in Sioux Center. People can call 605-413-3502 or find Audas Floors on Facebook or email audasfloors@gmail.com.

“It doesn’t cost to have something checked out,” said Audas who is also willing to answer people’s questions about products and bring product samples to people who have an idea of what they want or need — at no cost to them.

“I just would like to keep helping people locally if I can,” said Audas who has lived at the “old Leo Henrich” place in rural Akron since 2007.

Audas and his wife, Sandra, have four children: Nicole Audas of Hawarden, Brittany and Porter Burtlow of Hawarden, Don Audas III, a West Sioux freshman; and Cassandra Audas and her husband, Gliece of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who are moving to Des Moines next month. They also have four grandchildren.