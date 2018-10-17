Notice: Deadline Voting Change

Voters requesting an absentee ballot to be mailed to them must have the request form to the Auditor’s office no later than 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 (Not Nov. 3 as published earlier).

The Auditor’s office provides postage for all absentee ballots returned by mail. Ballots must be postmarked prior to midnight, Nov. 5, 2018 (the day prior to the election), or delivered to the Auditor’s office before the polls close at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 6 (Election Day).

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100.