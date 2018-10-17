Question Of The Week

By: Shaylee Siebens

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were asked, “If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be and why?”

Aaron Hartman responded that he would like to live in Alaska, because he wants to see the Northern Lights someday and he thinks it would be cool to see sunshine for all twenty-four hours and the rugged living would be challenging.

Emma Noll said that she would live in Los Angeles because she has always thought it was an amazing place to live “and there is a beach nearby.”

Jordan Rabey wants to live in Hawaii because it is warm and it is tropical.

Alyssa Hughes wants to live in Montana because “I could have a beautiful ranch there”

Mr. Mike Baker would live in the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming because “it’s the most calming, peaceful place.”

Natalie Nielsen wants to live in Australia because she wants to see kangaroos.

Brendan Kroksh wants to live on a farm outside of Indianapolis so be could go to the Colt and Pacers Games, but still have a farm.

Caiden Gee wants to live in Arizona because he has never been there and he says that it seems like fun.

Taylor Pierce said she would like to live in Alaska because of the scenery.

Matthew Nielsen, a freshman, stated that he would live in America.

Dominic Trobaugh replied that he would like to stay in Northwest Iowa because it’s where he grew up and it is “perfect” here.

Mr. Mike Allner said he would live somewhere in either Colorado or Montana in a mountain home where he would “become a hermit.”

Sam Frye would like to live in Ireland because it seems peaceful there and he loves the landscape.

Senior Hailey Wait said, “I would live on Galapagos Island in Ecuador.” She would live there because “they have Galapagos Penguins.”

Phillip Mendoza would stay here in Akron because “everyone I knows lives here and it’s a nice, small town and everybody knows everybody.”

Mr. Eric Walkingstick, coach and P.E. teacher, said he would live, “In Disneyland because there is great food, good times, and I can wear a costume whenever I want.”