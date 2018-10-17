Senior Spotlight

￼Alyson

Ten Napel

By: Shaylee Siebens

Alyson Ten Napel, daughter of Jason and Dawn Derochie, was born on March 7, 2001, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Alyson has one sibling Tanner. Alyson is also called Aly.

Alyson is currently employed at Thorson’s in Akron. Alyson’s pastimes are National and State FFA Convention and hanging out with friends. Her favorite saying is “Just send it!”

In high school Aly is involved in Large Group Speech, basketball manager, and FFA. Aly’s advice to underclassmen is “to be involved in everything possible”.

Alyson’s most memorable moment was “going to the National FFA convention.” The person that inspired Alyson the most was Mr. Kroksh because, “He gave me courage to get involved in FFA and do competitions. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have done them or gotten the courage to talk in front of people. He’s always been there to give good advice no matter what.”

Aly’s favorite class is Any of Mr. Kroksh’s classes because “they are always very entertaining and the notes and the tests are very easy and simple.”

When younger, Aly imagined herself as Hannah Montana. Alyson’s favorite movie is “The Longest Ride” and her favorite musician is Thomas Rhett.

After high school, Aly wants to study Elementary Education. Alyson’s greatest achievement is becoming a FFA officer and being on the homecoming royalty court.

Her biggest regret about high school was “not being involved in everything in high school and not getting to know the younger class better.”

Her favorite excuse for not turning in homework is because “I just didn’t want to do it last night,” and her favorite excuse for being tardy is because she couldn’t get her locker open.