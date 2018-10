MS Volleyball Team Finishes Season

The seventh and eighth grade girls who played on the Akron-Westfield middle school volleyball teams:

1st Row: Ryenn Beavers, Ellie Martinsen, Josalyn Bruget, Jenna Smith, Josie Smith,

Caylee Petersen, Emma Rolfes, Katie Johnson, Lauryn Saathoff,

2nd Row: Savannah Bursell, Mallory McGill, Emma Milbrodt, Annie Newton, Alyse Gustavson,

Audrey Miller, Natalie Olson, Coach Rachel Kelderman,

3rd Row: Savannah Squibb, Kaycee Studley, Marleigh Robinson, Otteunna Shumate,

Peyton Nicholson, Mikenna Fairbanks, Coach Scott Johnson,

4th Row: Skye Small, Alexa Swoyer, Alyssa Nemesio, Sarah Toben, Sophia Martinac, Cambrie Raub, (not pictured) Faith Brown, and Alivia Fegley .