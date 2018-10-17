A-W volleyball defeats HMS

Akron-Westfield went 3-1 against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at their last home game of the regular season. Set scores: 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-8.

Senior players, manager, videographer, and parents were introduced prior to the varsity match: players Brooke Koele, daughter of Bruce and Carri Koele and Lilly Stabe, daughter of Justin and Angie Stabe, Manager Alyson Ten Napel, daughter of Jason and Dawn Derochie, and videographer Cameron Schroeder, son of Tom and Jill Schroeder.

For A-W Kailee Tucker had 12 kills, 16 of 19 serves with three aces, nine digs, one block.

Brooke Koele had eight kills, three digs, three blocks.

Kenna Van Eldik had six kills, 10 out of 11 serves with two aces, five digs, and three blocks.

Natalie Nielsen had five kills, one dig, three blocks.

Aubie Hartman had three kills, four assists, 13 of 14 serves, four digs.

Melissa Meinen had nine of ten serves with two aces, four digs.

Autumn Bundy had six digs.

McKenna Henrich had 10 digs, 12 of 14 serves.

Jaden Harris had 20 assists, 24 of 25 serves.

The JV team also won 2-0 against HMS. Taryn Wilken led with five kills and McKenna Moats led with serves 10 of 10 with three aces.

The C team also won against HMS 2-0. Jadin Hartman had four kills and Kailey Jackson had four kills and five for five serves with one ace.

At Trinity Triangular

A-W went 2-0 in the MMCRU, Trinity, A-W Triangular Oct. 11 at Trinity. A-W defeated MMCRU 3-1 and defeated Trinity 3-0.

A-W’s overall match record is 15-7 and set record is 43-27.

Regionals

A-W begins Regionals Monday, Oct. 22 in Akron when they face Remsen St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.