A-W tramples SOS Wolverines!

By Hank Krause

The South O’Brien Wolverines were the visitors on Friday, October 12. I watched SOS warm up and they seemed to be a very imposing sight. They were very big, disciplined, and ready to play. But they were no match for Akron-Westfield, who came away with a 38-13 win.

A-W kicked off with a strange “pooch” kick to give SOS the ball on their own 40. SOS used 12 plays as Tristan Wilson scored from the three yard line to give SOS a 6-0 lead.

A-W had a chance to tie the score following a fumble recovery by John Henrich on the SOS 25. A-W drove to the Wolverine’s five before the drive died.

A-W took over the ball on the SOS 47 and started a drive. Nick Jacobs ran in from three yards out to tie it at six. This touchdown was the first of four by Jacobs for the night.

A-W, starting on their own 26, covered 64 yards in seven plays. With the ball on the SOS 31, it was a funny play. Jacobs went into the middle and was completely surrounded by both teams. All 22 plays were in a circle less then 15 feet in diameter. They were pushing, shoving, clawing and grabbing, but Jacobs somehow slipped out of the mess and bolted 31 yards to score. It was like spitting out a watermelon seed. A-W added a two point conversion and A-W then led 14-6.

A-W’s next drive was for 55 yards with Jacobs going the last yard to score. A-W now led 22-6 at halftime.

SOS tried to get back into the game as Matt Riederman went around the right end and raced for 59 yards before Leighton Blake ran him down. It was a great tackle that showed great speed and hustle.

Starting on their own 18, A-W marched 82 yards before John Henrich scored from a yard out to make it 30-6. The drive was highlighted by a great catch of 28 yards by Reagan Frankl.

A-W’s final tally came on a three play drive. Jacobs found Josh Armstrong for 52 yards along the west sideline. Armstrong made a fine catch in a crowd to set A-W up.

Jacobs came right back to hit Chase Stowe, who made a great run to score and give A-W a 38-6 lead. Late in the game, SOS scored a touchdown as Wilson ran for 10 yards to finalize it at 38-13.

Defensively, Levi Hemmelrick and Henrich led the way with 11 stops each. Blake, Chris Steffen, and Aydin Dicks all had very good games and run stoppage.

Districts will be interesting. A-W, SOS and Hinton are all tied with one loss, but all three have one game to play.

Being the last home game, senior players and cheerleaders were introduced prior to the game: Dominic Trobaugh, son of Derek and Alicia Trobaugh; John Henrich, son of Brad and Michelle Henrich; Chris Steffen, son of Tom and the late Becky Steffen; Leighton Blake, son of Chris and Kristin Blake; Reagan Frankl, son of Jim and Amy Frankl; Nick Jacobs, son of Scott and Carissa Jacobs; Zach Leekley, son of Dustin and Marie Jorgensen; Josh Armstrong, son of Troy and Laura Armstrong; Aydin Dicks, son of Brandon and Jennifer Dicks; Taylor Heeren, son of Derek and Deanna Heeren; Ethan Lahr, son of Jeff Lahr and Angie Jensen; Nash Lininger, son of Michelle and the late Timothy Lininger; Aaron Hartman, son of Luke and Mindy Hartman; Spencer Olson, son of Doug and Kerrie Olson; Scott Toben, son of Joe and Laura Toben; Chase Stowe, son of Rob Stowe and Kammy Walker; Jennifer Ritz, daughter of Steve and Sherry Ritz; Emme Rohlfs, daughter of Arlo and Trish Rohlfs.

A-W 0-22-16-0 = 38

SOS 6-0-0-7 = 13

SOS Wilson 3 yard run (PAT no good)

A-W Jacobs 3 yard run (PAT no good)

A-W Jacobs 31 yard run (2 points good)

A-W Jacobs 1 yard run (2 points good)

A-W Henrich 1 yard run (2 points good)

A-W Stowe 20 yard pass from Jacobs (2 points good)

SOS Wilson 10 yard run (PAT good)

A-W SOS

19 First Downs 15

31-152 Rushes- Rushing51-282

15-23-1 Passing 4-7-2

221 Passing yds. 28

373 Total yds. 310

3-35 Penalties 6-35

1-0 Fumbles- lost 2-2

2-37.0 Punting 2-33.5