A-W student chosen for Opus Honor Choir

An Akron-Westfield student was recently selected for participation in the 32nd annual Opus Honor Choir Festival.

Eighth grader Tyler Ford was chosen for the Grades 7-8 Bass Clef Chorus.

Close to 3,000 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition.

Guest conductors of the choirs include Michelle Droe, Lincoln Elementary, Cedar Falls, Fifth & Sixth Grade Honor Choir; Christopher Johnson, Roland-Story & Gilbert Middle Schools, Seventh & Eighth Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir; Dr. Jennaya Robison, Luther College, Seventh & Eighth Grade Treble Clef Honor Choir; and Gerard Krupke, Norwalk High School, Ninth Grade Mixed Honor Choir.

The 2018 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 15 in CY Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames.

The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.