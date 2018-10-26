Fall colors along the Big Sioux

Trees are turning along the Big Sioux River near Akron. On October 21 the Big Sioux finally fell below the flood stage of 16’ and on Monday morning, Oct. 22 the river was at 15.4’. The photo was taken looking south along the Big Sioux off the Big Sioux River Road bridge heading to South Dakota. Monday morning, Oct. 22, a frost covered the ground as temperatures reached in to the 20s and low 30s during the night. Temperatures quickly rose Monday as the sun came out and the high was to be in the low 60s.