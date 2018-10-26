Westfield’s Harvest Supper is Saturday, not Thursday

By Julie Ann Madden

It’s the same menu, same time, same purpose, same price.

However, it’s a different day of the week.

Westfield Congregational United Church of Christ’s annual Harvest Supper is this Saturday, Oct. 27 instead of the last Thursday night of October.

It may be the first time in more than 100 years the congregation’s annual Harvest Supper fundraiser hasn’t been on a Thursday.

“We have been contemplating changing the day the last three years,” said Westfield Congregational United Church of Christ member Jenny Hartman-Mendoza. “We think it’s going to be easier for people to help on a Saturday versus a week day.”

When the Harvest Supper was started in the early 1900s, cooking food together for the supper was a way for church women to socialize in addition to having their efforts raise funds for church projects. Now, many women and men who help with the supper have daytime jobs.

“We won’t have to take a day off work,” said Hartman-Mendoza.

“We’ll start cooking at noon like always,” she said, noting the menu includes Homemade Chicken Casserole, real mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet corn, cole slaw, buns and homemade pies and desserts.

It’ll be all ready by the time the supper begins at 5 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 10; and free to children age 3 and younger.

“We invite all to come to the Harvest Supper,” said Hartman-Mendoza. “Enjoy a good meal and lots of fellowship or take ‘carry-out’ meals to loved ones in the fields harvesting.”