Question Of The Week

By: Alyson Ten Napel

The Akron-Westfield students and staff were asked, “Would you rather live in the country or in town and why?

Taylor Heeren responded that he would like to live in town because “It’s closer to people and there are more social interactions.”

Parker Britton stated he would like to live in the country because “You are able to do whatever you want like being able to ride dirt bikes and shoot guns.”

Sydnie Parks, a freshman, said that she would like to live in town because she’s able to hang out with her friends and if she lived out in the country she wouldn’t be able to do as much.

Brendan Kroksh stated that he loves living in the country because “He can have privacy, show pigs, and will be able to always find something to do when bored.

Phillip Mendoza, a senior, responded, “The country because I like to be spread apart from my neighbors, and don’t have to worry about the people around me being in my business and it’s peaceful and quiet.”

Taylor Pierce said that she likes living in town because everything is within walking distance. And the roads are better maintained.

Jadin Hartman a freshman, stated she’d rather live in the country because “She doesn’t have to worry about how she looks like when she goes outside.”

Mr. Victor Mena, the English teacher, stated that he would rather live in town because, “I am a very social person who loves interactions with others.”

Emma Noll would live in the country because, “You have more space to do whatever you want and be loud, there’s so much beauty and peacefulness.”

Mr. Mike Baker said that he’d rather live in the country but living in town right across from his daughter and his family is really nice.

Mrs. Colleen Westergard said that she loves living in the country since she’s able to walk and get fresh air at night.

Leila Croy responded, “I would like to live in the country because there’s more space to express yourself and do what you want.”

Levi Small responded that he would rather live in town because everything is close and he doesn’t have to travel.

Hailey Jackson said that she’d rather live in town because she can hang out with her friends.

Alyssa Hughes responded that she likes living in the country because she can have animals.

Mr. Eric Walkingstick said, “I’m good with Akron unless Disneyland is a town or country then I think I would go there just because they have so many rides and so much good food and everything is magical there.”