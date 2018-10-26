SHREK Cast Thoughts

By: Lilly Stabe

Over the next three weeks we will share my conversations with the cast about the upcoming A-W musical production: “SHREK The Musical”.

When I asked Aaron Hartman about the upcoming musical, he responded, “I wasn’t expecting to get the lead role of Shrek but I’m definitely happy that I got it.

“There was good competition during auditions because Nash (Lininger) did a great job too, so I would’ve been happy to get the role of Shrek or Donkey.

“I’ve been pretty busy with practice, we practice three times a week so I’m up here pretty late some nights.

“This year’s cast is a lot of fun and I can’t wait to perform with them.”