A-W in the State Playoffs

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners got into the state playoffs to face the Westwood Rebels of Sloan on Oct. 26 in Sloan.

First things first. A-W traveled to Marcus to play the Marcus-MeridenCleghorn-Remsen Union Royals last Friday (Oct. 19). It turned out to be a Royal massacre as A-W handed the Royals a 76-13 pounding. In defense of the Royals, they only had 20 kids in uniform and that’s just not going to cut it.

MMCRU turned the ball over nine times as they fumbled the ball away three times and had six passes interrupted.

A-W scored early and often as they tallied 69 points in the first half to hold an insurmountable lead of 69-6 at half. A-W piled up 11 touchdowns as they had 553 total yards. Of that, 400 yards were on the ground. John Henrich had 123 yards in eight carries while Nick Jacobs carried seven times for 101 yards.

Chris Steffen and Levi Hemmelrick led the defense while the rest of the team had tackles here and there. Hemmelrick, Steffen, Leighton Blake, and Reagan Frankl all had pass interceptions.

This was a game where you didn’t learn much except that a lot of kids got to play. Playing experience is always a positive.

A-W did surrender two touchdowns to the Royals — one in each half.

For the year, A-W ended the regular season with a 7-2 record. Two losses by two points, 7-6 and 17-16. We get to renew old memories with Westwood, who beat us 7-6.

A-W 37-32-7-0 = 76

MMCRU 0- 6- 0-7 = 13

A-W Frankl 13-yard pass from Jacobs (2 points good)

A-W Henrich 61-yard run (PAT no good)

A-W Jacobs 14-yard run (PAT good)

A-W Henrich 1-yard run (2 points good)

A-W Frankl 23-yard pass from Jacobs (2 points good)

A-W Stowe 28-yard pass from Jacobs (PAT good)

A-W Jacobs 43-yard run (PAT no good)

MMCRU- Cluck 49-yard run (PAT no good)

A-W Frankl 23-yard pass from Jacobs (PAT no good)

A-W Henrich 11-yard run (kick good)

A-W Walkingstick 12-yard run (PAT no good)

A-W Anderson 43-yard run (kick good)

MMCRU Rassel 82-yard pass from Johns (kick good)

A-W MMCRU

25 First downs 8

42-400 Rush, Rush. yds. 23-62

12-23-2 Passing 6-22-6

153 Passing yards 151

553 Total yards 213

6-50 Penalties 6-55

0-0 Fumbles- lost 3-3

0-0.0 Punting 3-38.3