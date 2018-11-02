Absentee Voter information

The Plymouth County Auditor’s Office will be open Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the purpose of voting an absentee ballot in the Nov. 6 General Election.

Please enter through the north lower level entrance of the Courthouse 215 Fourth Ave. SE, Le Mars ,if you plan to vote on Saturday, Nov. 3.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100. Stacey Feldman is the Auditor and Commissioner of Election and Cheri Nitzschke is the Election Deputy.