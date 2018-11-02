Senior Spotlight

￼Brooke

Koele

By: Lilly Stabe

Brooke Koele, the daughter of Bruce and Carri Koele, was born on October 1, 2000 in Sioux City, Iowa. Brooke has three siblings: Tyler, Hannah, and Lexi.

Some of the other names Brooke goes by are “Brookus” and “B”.

Brooke is employed at Hummers Roadhouse in Westfield.

B’s favorite pastimes include going to the lake, spending time with friends and family, and playing sports. Her favorite movies are any Nicholas Sparks movies. Her favorite musicians are Juice Wrld, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi. B’s favorite saying is “You either yeet or get yeeted.”.

While in high school Brookus has been involved in basketball, volleyball, and golf, where they placed 1st in the 2017 season.

Brookus’s favorite sport is basketball. Her favorite thing about high school is getting to see all of her friends everyday and having close relationships with the teachers. B’s favorite class is Independent Art because she is able to choose each of her projects.

When she was a child, Brooke imagined herself as a teacher. Brookus’s favorite memory is going camping with family.

Brooke’s goals after high school are to attend college for nursing or pre-med and possibly play college basketball or volleyball.

Brooke’s greatest achievement in high school has been maintaining a 4.0 GPA even though she is busy with other activities and sports after school.

B’s excuse for not turning homework in on time is “I was never told about the assignment”. Her biggest regret about high school was being shy the first couple of years of high school because she didn’t want to do new things with new people.

The person that inspired Brooke the most was her Grandma Sharon because she was always working and while she battled cancer, she always managed to stay strong and positive.

B’s advice to the underclassmen is to be involved in as many activities as possible and make time for your schoolwork.