Question Of The Week

By: Shaylee Siebens

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What is your favorite class and why?”

Cameron Moore, a sophomore, responded that his favorite class is art because “I like to be able to do what I want to do or learn and turn it into something creative.”

Emma Noll, a sophomore, said that her favorite class is environmental science because “I am really interested on learning more about our environment and being the only student makes it easier.”

Alexis Josten, a freshman, said her favorite class is art, “I love drawing and after high-school ends I would like to do something with art like art therapy. I’ve always enjoyed art.”

Natalie Nielsen, a freshman, said her favorite class is health with Mr. Walkingstick because it helps her relax and it relieves stress.

Brenden Kroksh, a senior, responded that his favorite class is “Any of my dad’s ag classes because I want to work in the field of ag when I get older and I get to steal food out of his snack drawer.”

Mrs. Julie Bundy stated that when she was in high school her favorite class was Spanish. She had an amazing teacher who made the class a fun place to learn.

Bryce Stowe, a freshman, stated his favorite class is U.S. History because Mr. Johnson makes it fun and it’s interesting.

Chase Stowe, a senior, responded that his favorite class is math because “There’s only one correct answer.”

Parker Britton, a freshman, said his favorite class is shop because “I can build anything I want to and I like to learn hands on.”

Caiden Gee, a freshman, stated that his favorite class is P.E. because “I like to move around and play fun games.”

Dominic Trobaugh, a senior, responded that his favorite class is shop because “It’s MINT!”

Mr. Mike Allner said his favorite period of the day is success time because he is able to help a lot of students with assignments.

Phillip Mendoza, a senior said that his favorite classes are shop classes because “I can work on just about anything for 2nd and 3rd period and Mr. Drent is a very good teacher that helps you with anything you have a question on.”