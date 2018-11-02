Fall Choir Concert A Hit

By: Lilly Stabe

Last Thursday, October 18, the Akron-Westfield 7-12 Choirs held their annual fall concert.

The 91-member high school choir sang six songs: “All Ye Who Music Love” by Baldassare Donato; “If Ye Love Me” by Thomas Tallis; “The Jones Boys” a New Brunswick Folk Song arranged by Tim Cooper; “Jede sedlák” a Czech Folksong arranged by Jaroslav Krček; “The Gartan Mother’s Lullaby” an Irish Folksong arranged by Neil Ginsberg; and “Loch Lomond” a Scottish Folksong arranged by Jonathan Quick, with soloist Aaron Hartman, and featuring Kyle Welch, Brendan Kroksh, Josh Armstrong, Jack Anderson, Justin Ford, Nash Lininger, and Cameron Schroeder.

The 58-member middle school choir sang three songs: “Carriers of the Light” by Jerry Estes; “Chili Caliente” by David Giardiniere; and “Nobody Turn Me Around” arranged by Neil Ginsberg and featuring Allison Nixa, Jenna Smith, Arik Allard, and Jacob Weiss.

The 7-12 combined choir sang “Come to Me, O My Love” by Allen Petker.

Two selections from the high school play, “Shrek The Musical” were also performed: “I Know It’s Today” with Young Fiona, Teen Fiona, and Fiona and “You Need Me” with Donkey.