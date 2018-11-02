JV & C-Teams Beat South O’Brien

By: Nash Lininger

Both the C and JV football teams won their final games against the South O’Brien Wolverines.

In the C game, the Westerners won 20-6. Leading in passing was Cade Walkingstick, who went 9-18 for 107 yards and 1 touchdown.

Walkingstick also led with 12 rushes for 76 yards and 2 additional touchdowns. Elijah Hoffer also ran the ball 9 times for 45 yards.

Carson James and Bryce Stowe both had 3 catches for 33 yards. Landyn Vossberg pulled in 1 catch for 15 yards and a touchdown, while Landon Schuknecht had 1 reception for 20 yards.

On the defense Hoffer, Walkingstick, and Jacob Hankins had 3 tackles apiece. Stowe, James, and Alex Bernard each had 2 tackles.

The JV team beat the Wolverines 20-12. Jack Anderson threw 5 completed passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Anderson gained 109 yards on the ground on 20 carries and a rushing touchdown. Also rushing for the Westerners was Zach Leekley-Musel who carried the ball 7 times for 31 yards.

Receiving was led by Donovan Irizarry who hauled in 1 catch for a 10 yard touchdown. Colton Dennison had 2 catches for 10 yards, and Leekley-Musel had 1 catch for 5 yards.

The Defense was led by the efforts of Jeremy Bosse, who had 7 tackles in the game, Tanner Derochie, who had another 5 tackles. Anderson, Daytona Foley, and Dallas Smith each had 4 tackles.

The JV and C teams both played very well this season and look forward to another great year of Westerner Football in 2019!