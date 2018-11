By: Lilly Stabe

Over the next four weeks we will share my conversations with the cast about the upcoming A-W musical production: “SHREK The Musical”.

Emme Rolfes earned the lead role of Fiona. I asked Emme about the upcoming musical and she answered, “I wanted to try out for the play, and I wasn’t intending to get a lead role but I did and I was very surprised and nervous.

“Practices are really fun because the songs are really fun and the other cast members are really fun to work with.”