A-W does in WW Rebels

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners traveled to Sloan to renew acquaintances with the Rebels of Westwood. A-W, who lost the first game of the season to WW 7-6, turned the tables to escort the Rebels off the field, 42-21.

Going back to last summer, the A-W girls took out WW in the softball tournament. However, the WW girls beat A-W in volleyball on Thursday, three sets to one. The boys’ football team did a fine job on WW. Two out of three ain’t too bad!

A-W was led by Nick Jacobs, who passed for 223 yards. Jacobs completed 18 for 26 pass attempts plus carried the ball 30 times for 153 yards.

A-W kept the Rebels back on their heels as they took control and kept control of the game. A-W scored first. Jacobs found Chase Stowe for 16 yards to open the scoring. Jacobs hit Stowe on a six-yard touch to give A-W a 12-0 lead.

WW didn’t lay down and die yet as Sean Westergaard ran in from 14 yards to tighten the score up. A-W answered as Jacobs hit Reagan Frankl for eight yards, and duplicated it with a 14-yard touchdown. A-W was leading 28-7 at this point. WW came back again as Braulio Munoz pushed his way in to make it 28-14.

A-W’s Chase Stowe was on the receiving end once more as he grabbed a Jacobs aerial for 37 yards to make it 34-14.

Westergaard scored on a seven-yard run to make the score at 34-21. Jacobs put the final tally on the board as he ran in from seven yards out to finalize it at 42-21.

A-W was hampered by 10 penalties plus four dropped passes in the game. One pass was a sure touchdown.

Defensively, A-W got a good performance out of John Henrich who had 13 stops. Levi Hemmelrick and Chris Steffen all got into the act. Aydin Dicks, Nash Lininger, and Leighton Blake made their presence felt.

A-W advances to the next round of the playoffs. We will play host to West Hancock of Britt next. West Hancock doesn’t pass much but has two big backs that really pound the ball at you. If we play our game, it should be a dandy.

A-W 6-14-8-14 = 42

WW 0- 7- 0-14 = 21

A-W Stowe 16 yard pass from Jacobs (PAT no good)

A-W Stowe 6 yard pass from Jacobs (PAT no good)

WW Westergaard 14 yard run (PAT good)

A-W Frankl 7 yard pass (2 points good)

A-W Frankl 14 yard pass (2 points good)

WW Munoz 2 yard run (2 points good)

A-W Stowe 37 yard pass (2 points good)

WW Westergaard 7 yard run (kick good)

A-W Jacobs 7 yard run (2 points good)

A-W WW

25 First downs 15

44-182 Rushes Rushing 46-223

18-26-0 Passing 3-6-0

223 Passing yards 20

405 Total Offense 243

10-70 Penalties 6-60

0-0.0 Punting 2-40.0

0-0 Fumbles lost 4-1