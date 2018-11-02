A-W volleyball wins first round

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team won their first round of Regional action Oct. 22 at home. The Lady Westerners defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 3-0. Set scores: 25-15, 25-12, 25-13.

A-W played really well and didn’t have much trouble defeating RSM to advance to face Westwood in Round No. 2.

Brooke Koele led in kills with 11. She also had three assists, three digs, one block assist, and one solo block.

Jaden Harris led the team in assists, having 17 of the team’s 21 assists. She also had four digs, one solo block, and 18 of 18 serves with one ace.

Kailee Tucker led the team in digs with 14. She also had five kills, one block assist, 16 of 17 serves with two aces.

Aubie Hartman had seven kills, one dig, four of five serves.

McKenna Van Eldik had two kills, five digs, four of five serves with one ace.

Natalie Nielsen had two kills, two block assists, five solo blocks.

Autumn Bundy had one kill, one assist, six digs, one ace.

McKenna Henrich had six digs, 12 of 13 serves with two aces.

Melissa Meinen had three digs, eight of 10 serves with two aces.

Lilly Stabe had two of three serves.