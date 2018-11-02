A-W volleyball ends great season

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team put up a hard fight Oct. 25 in the second round of Regionals but lost the battle to Westwood 3-1 to end their season with a 16-8 record. Game scores: 19-25, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25.

Right off the bat A-W came out fighting with fire as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead and after giving up the serve, led 4-2. Westwood came back and the game was tied at 5-5 after Westwood’s first service.

A-W was down 24-17 and rallied to score a couple more points before Westwood scored the final point of the game.

A-W came back and won the second game, 25-15 but Westwood was able to come back and win the next two hard fought games to face Gehlen Oct. 30 in the Class 1A Regional Championship game.

McKenna Van Eldik led the team in kills with 11 of the team’s 23. She also had seven digs, six block assists, one solo block, 15 of 16 serves with three aces.

Jaden Harris led the team in assists with 15 of the team’s 19 and led in serving with 18 of 19. She also had one kill, 10 digs and three block assists.

McKenna Henrich led the team in digs with 18. She also had 6 of 10 serves.

Brooke Koele had four kills, three assists, one dig, two block assists.

Kailee Tucker had three kills, one assist, eight digs, one block assist, 10 of 12 serves with one ace.

Aubie Hartman had two kills, six digs, two block assists, 12 of 14 serves.

Natalie Nielsen had two kills, two digs, two block assists, two solo blocks.

Melissa Meinen had 10 digs, 13 of 15 serves with one ace.

Autumn Bundy had 12 digs.