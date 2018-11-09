Welcome back, Akron postal carriers!

By Julie Ann Madden

It was seven years ago that United States Postal Service officials decided that Akron’s mail should be processed at the Hawarden Post Office site.

This not only meant the local mail processing wouldn’t be done here but that postal rural route carriers would be based out of the Hawarden facility, too.

On Oct. 31, that decision was officially reversed and the rural carriers and their sorting equipment returned to the Akron Post Office.

According to Officer-In Charge Kelly Tepe, who is serving as Akron’s interim postmistress, in 2011 postal officials were going to shorten Akron’s post office hours and made the decision to move everything to the Hawarden Post Office. Then the decision to reduce hours was frozen — leaving the rural carriers stuck working out of the Hawarden Post Office.

Postal officials have realized it isn’t saving money to pay them to drive to Hawarden, she said.

“We’re happy to be back,” said Rural Carrier Jackie Carlson who works along side Mike DeRocher and Joe Toben, and rejoins Tepe and Pat Bice at Akron.

“Since delivery routes have returned to Akron, residents may discover their mail delivery time changing,” said Tepe.

Akron’s mail service was one of 30 decision reversals in Iowa made in October, she added.