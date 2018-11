Arvin Finzen, of Akron, will turn 90 on Thursday, Nov. 8. To celebrate, he would love to receive a card with your favorite memories sent to him at Arvin Finzen, 411 N. Seventh St., Akron, IA 51001.

Arvin was born on a farm near Akron. He has two children, five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He currently resides at the Akron Care Center.