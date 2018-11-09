Local couple weds

Cali Westergard of Ireton, and Spencer Frankl of Elk Point, S.D., exchanged marriage vows on September 15, 2018, in a 4 p.m. ceremony at Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City, Iowa. Pastor Mike Kelley officiated the ceremony.

Cali is the daughter of Colleen Westergard and the late Carl Westergard of rural Ireton. Spencer is the son of James and Amy Frankl of rural Elk Point.

Vocalists were Davis Patton and Taylor Voorhees.

Matrons of honor were Caine Wood of Kansas City, Kansas; Carissa DeRocher of Akron, and Cayla Taylor of Ames. Bridesmaids were Maren Bettis of Urbandale and Hannah Peterson of Harcourt. Peyton DeRocher served as a junior bridesmaid.

Flowergirls were Aria Frankl and Taya DeRocher.

Best man was Cory Eskra of Waukee. Groomsmen were Alex Frankl of Sioux Center; Reagan Frankl of Elk Point; Cole Oltmanns of Akron and Mason Cahoy of Mitchell, S.D. Jace DeRocher was junior groomsman.

Ringbearer was Freddy Taylor.

Ushers were Kyle Schroeder, Fernando Sanchez and Chet Willer, all of Akron.

The 6:15 p.m. reception was at the Prairie Winds Convention Center in Orange City with a dance following.

Cali is a 2015 graduate of Akron-Westfield and a 2018 graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Kinesiology. She is working towards her Bachelor of Science Nursing from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. She is currently employed at Stone Brew in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

Spencer is a 2013 graduate of Akron-Westfield and a 2016 graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Supply Chain Management. He is employed at Beef Products Incorporated in operations.

The couple took a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and are at home in Dakota Dunes, S.D.