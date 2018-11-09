Merlyn Klemme, Age 75

Merlyn Klemme of Akron, Iowa, passed away on November 1, 2018, at Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, South Dakota.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Akron, Iowa, with Pastor Larry Nilson officiating.

Merlyn Lee Klemme was born on September 26, 1943 in Akron, Iowa, to Marvin and Mildred (Lemen) Klemme. He was raised in Akron and graduated from high school in 1962. Merlyn enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. He attended Basic Training and Technical School in Texas in March – August of 1963. He was then stationed in Massachusetts and was also later stationed in Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, and Nebraska. Merlyn was stationed and served overseas in Dong Ho Ab, Vietnam, from November 1968 – October 1969. In May of 1973, he was transferred to Shape Headquarters in Belgium and came back to the States in 1977. He finished his military career at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, and was honorably discharged in 1983. Merlyn received many decorations during his service including: Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He then began working for the City of Lawrence, Kansas. He worked for the City of Lawrence Water Department from September 19, 1983 to September 11, 2009.

Merlyn enjoyed collecting guns, antique cast iron metal and antique farm equipment. He always took a lot of pride in his yard and took great care of it. Merlyn and Donna spent their winters in Texas at a lake home. He liked to spend time outdoors, go for walks and visit with his church family. His favorite time was spent with his family, especially during the holidays. His grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to him.

Merlyn is survived by his wife, Donna Klemme; children: William (Judy) Klemme of Lecompton, Kansas, Cassie Klemme and Teresa Klemme of Lawrence, Kansas, and Virginia Treadwell of San Angelo, Texas; sisters: Myrna Jo Loll of Acworth, Georgia; and Merrie (Rich) Rutherford of Papillion, Nebraska; 10 siblings in law: Deb (Ed) Hyer, Dennis (Terri) Dawdy, Doug Dawdy, Deanna Gartner, Darlene Hast, Darla Miester, Denise Kubik, Dawn (Tom) Beaulieu, Dixie (Steve) Carda, and Donnie Dawdy; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Merlyn is preceded in death by his parents: Marvin and Mildred Klemme; parents-in-law; Melvin and June Dawdy; sister, Marlene Klemme; brothers-in-law: Ron Prunty, Bob Loll, George Gartner, Dean Dawdy and Dan Dawdy; and grandson, Dustin Kasson.