Senior Spotlight

￼Reagan

Frankl

By: Lilly Stabe

Reagan Frankl, the son of Jim and Amy Frankl, was born on July 17, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa. Reagan has two siblings, Alex and Spencer. Some of the other names Reagan goes by are “Frankl” and “Franks”.

Reagan’s favorite pastimes include playing Madden, lifting, and watching TV. His favorite movie is “Step Brothers”. His favorite musicians are Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Travis Scott, Migos, and Kendrick Lamar. Reagan’s favorite saying is “Send it!”

While in high school, Frankl has been involved in football, his favorite sport, baseball, and basketball.

His favorite things about high school are the students and teachers. His favorite class is Personal Finance because “you learn a lot about the real world.”

When Franks was a child, he imagined himself as a professional football player. His favorite childhood memory is breaking lights in Nick Jacob’s basement.

Reagan’s goals after high school are to attend a four-year college to study psychology and possibly play football.

Reagan’s biggest regret about high school is not pitching the ball in Westwood during the football season.

The people who inspired Reagan the most are Eric Walkingstick and Kent Johnson because they are “the best coaches in Northwest Iowa.”

His most memorable moment from high school is playing his first varsity football game his junior year.

If Reagan could relive any moment from his life, it would be going back to State Football at the UNI Dome his freshman year.

Frankl’s greatest achievement in high school is being named Breakout Player of the Year in football.

His favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is “I forgot it at home.” His favorite excuse for being tardy is “My locker wouldn’t open.”

Reagan’s advice to the underclassmen is to “Enjoy every single moment of high school, it goes by faster than you think. That sounds cliché but it’s true. It seems like yesterday we were walking to Nick’s house to shoot hoops then I blinked and we’re all grown up.”