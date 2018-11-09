By: Nash Lininger

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “If you could own any business franchise or store in the world what would it be and why?”

There were several responses, but these are some of the best.

Matthew Nielsen, a freshman, replied, “Nike, because I wear all Nike stuff so I could get it for free.”

Brett Tentinger responded, “The NFL, they are too soft with their quarterbacks and it’s just not football anymore.”

Brendan Kroksh, a senior FFA Member, stated if he could own anything it would be, “Steve Cobb and family show pig operation because they have the best show pigs and boars in the country.”

Senior Aydin Dicks said, “A McDonald’s because I love fast food and I would get free fries.”

“If I could own any franchise it would probably be Target so that I can have pretty much anything I need at my fingertips and make bank,” said senior Shaylee Siebens.

Mr. Mike Allner responded, “Running a business can be a real pain but I would like a cafe. I like to cook.”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau answered, “A 7-Eleven, because they are all over the world and the things they sell at the stores in different countries are VERY interesting to say the least. Yes, they have the basics but then there is the local or national fare that is to be seen and sampled.”

We had some good answers this week! Be on the watch for next week’s Question of the Week!