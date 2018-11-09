SHREK Notes & Pictures

By: Lilly Stabe

This is the last conversation with a cast member about the upcoming A-W musical production: “SHREK The Musical”.

Nash Lininger, who will be starring as Donkey said, “I am really excited for the play this year. I’m glad to have such a fun role to play and I definitely couldn’t be happier with the rest of the cast.

“Doing the play again this year makes me wish that I would have gone and done it during my freshman and sophomore years but that won’t stop me from letting this last year make up for them.

“The nights are long but in the end I think it will be more than worth it for such a fun play.”