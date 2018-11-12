Marlin Gaynor Harris, Age 62

Marlin Gaynor Harris was born June 4, 1956 to Irene and Gaynor Harris in Akron, Iowa.

He was raised on the family farm and attended school in Akron. Marlin was active in both sports and music during his high school years – participating in football, basketball, track and community theater. He graduated in 1974 from Akron High School and attended Iowa State University and Westmar College, majoring in Architecture.

After college, Marlin moved to Phoenix, Arizona, joining his sister and maternal grandparents. This is where he began his work in the construction industry.

During his time in Phoenix, Marlin met Joyce Graf, and they married during Thanksgiving weekend of 1988. To this marriage, three children were born – Jaimie Leigh, Brian Gaynor and Jenna Renee. During the 1990’s, Marlin and Joyce moved to the Big Island of Hawaii, which is where he supervised the building of many luxury homes. His passion was the finish work within these custom homes, and Marlin was more than happy to provide walking/talking tours of their spectacular interiors and settings. It is a memory we will all cherish.

In addition to his construction work, Marlin was an active leader in the school system his children attended, becoming the President of the PTA. A kid at heart, Marlin was even known to ride the bus at times and bring popsicles to the kids at school.

In his free time, Marlin enjoyed watching football with his friends and singing Broadway show tunes. Many times, he would burst into song, making up his own lyrics to the delight of his audience.

Marlin died from cancer at home on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the age of 62 years, and was preceded in death by his father, Gaynor, and his older brother, Charles Evan. He is survived by three children, Jaimie Harris of Waikoloa, Hawaii, Brian (Raz) of Hilo, Hawaii, Jenna Harris of Waikoloa, Hawaii, as well as two grandchildren, Jazz and Lexie Rae. He is also survived by his mother, Irene Harris-Mandelko of Lolo, Montana, his sister, Marcia DeBruin of Lolo, Montana, his brother, Howard (Tamera) Harris of Las Vegas, Nevada, his sister-in-law, Kathie McClannahan of Boise, Idaho; and many other relatives and friends.

Marlin will be remembered for his great stories and his generosity. A private family service is being planned. Cards and memories can be sent to: Marlin Harris Family, P O Box 383223, Waikoloa, Hawaii 96738.