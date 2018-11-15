Akron Chamber hosts ‘Shop Local Saturday’

By Julie Ann Madden

While store chains and big box stores are touting their Black Friday specials, Akron entrepreneurs are offering area residents a fun day of shopping right here at home on Saturday, Nov. 24.

It’s “Akron’s Shop Local Saturday,” sponsored by Akron Area Chamber of Commerce members.

In addition to finding bargains locally and learning what is actually available here, shoppers can enter into drawings to win one of two grand prizes.

To participate, shoppers pick up a Shop LOCAL Saturday card, similar to a Bingo card, between Tuesday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 24 at the participating businesses, which is the Shop Local Saturday event. The LOCAL cards are limited to one per household.

Then between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., Shop Local Saturday, Nov. 24, visit participating businesses and accomplish the tasks in each LOCAL card square forming a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line on the card. Seventeen businesses are participating in this Shop Local Saturday promotional event.

Square “task” examples are making a purchase at a participating business to posting on a business’ social media. An exact task is listed on each of the 25 LOCAL card’s squares.

In each square, make sure to note the businesses’ hours open for Shop Local Saturday and to follow the square’s instructions. Finally, be sure to get the square “stamped” before leaving the business after accomplishing the square’s task.

Once the “line” is completely stamped, take the LOCAL card to Dirks Hardware. Make sure to write shopper’s name and phone number legibly on the card, then select which grand prize drawing in which to place it:

• An assembled Weber grill valued at $600, donated by Peoples Bank and Dirks Hardware; or

• A Local Shopping Spree of participating Chamber businesses’ gift cards and certificates — a value of $250 or more.

Furthermore, there will be an “Early Bird” winner who will receive the “worm” of $100 Chamber Bucks. The first shopper to turn in their completed LOCAL card is the “Early Bird who gets this Worm,” which is sponsored by Brad Fowler — State Farm Financial Services.

Completed LOCAL cards must be turned in by 2 p.m. Shop Local Saturday to be eligible to win a grand prize. The winning cards will be drawn shortly thereafter, and the winners notified.

Akron businesses participating in Shop Local Saturday are Akron Gold & Silver, Akron Jo’s Cafe, Akron Lumber Company, Akron Public Library, Britton Chiropractic & Rehab Clinic, Broken Kettle Beef, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars, Casey’s General Store, Chub’s Country Store, ClickNPick, Dirks Hardware, Maynard’s Food Center, Pizza Ranch, Security National Bank, Seven Acre Photo, The Akron Hometowner and Thorson Drug.

“Shop Local Saturday is a way to promote Akron’s local businesses — to get people into our businesses,” said Emily Colt, who is coordinating the Chamber’s Shop Local Saturday event. “You may not think there is anything at a hardware store or winery that you need or want but you’ll be really surprised what all our local businesses have and how accommodating the owners and employees are. This is true for all of our local businesses.”

“You don’t have to drive out of town to get things,” said Colt. “With the exception of a few things, there is much available for us right here at home — from basic necessities such as clothing, food, medical care, financial services and auto needs to home improvement, agriculture, photography, art, gifts and entertainment. Come check us out on Shop Local Saturday.”

“Much more of the money spent locally stays here than the dollars spent at large chain outlets and big box stores elsewhere,” said Colt. “It gives us the ability to support our school, to do special events that people enjoy. When you spend money here, it stays here.”

“So avoid the Black Friday crowds, save car wear-and-tear and personal time — stay home and spend more time with your family during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Colt. “Then help us maintain and build our community on Shop Local Saturday.”