Happy 90th Birthday!

Audrey Ericson, formerly of Union County, SD, will turn 90 on Nov. 25. To celebrate, an Open House is being held in her honor Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 – 4 p.m., at Union Creek Lutheran Church, Union County. She requests no gifts.

Audrey was born Nov. 25, 1928, to Lawrence and Mae Fern (Johnson) Ericson on a farm in Union County. She went to West Union school for a couple months before transferring to Hoyt Country School for eight years and then to Akron High School for four years. She graduated from Yankton College with a teaching degree and started teaching in 1946. One of the schools she taught at was Hoyt Country School for two years.

Audrey married Ray Ericson June 29, 1948, and they farmed for many years. They had three children: Paulette Lynn, married to Darold VanderHam, David Ray (deceased), and Bruce Lawrence, married to Patti. Audrey has 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She has one sister, Joann Hedeby of Akron.

Audrey drove a school bus for many years, was a member of the Akron Saddle Club, the Ladies Auxiliary, Legion Auxiliary, Union Creek Lutheran Church, and has been a Scattered 4-H leader since 1959.