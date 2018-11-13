Clinton Small, 88

Clinton “Buck” Small died peacefully at home on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at St. Jude Catholic Church. A burial followed at St. Clements Cemetery in Dunlap, IL.

Clint was born on September 7, 1930, in Akron, Iowa, to Avery and Grace Small. He graduated from Akron High School in 1949. After serving in the United States Air Force, he attended the University of South Dakota, graduating in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

He married Kathleen Boden on August 2, 1951. The Smalls lived in several Midwest cities as he pursued his career in the insurance field. In 1970, they moved to Peoria, where he retired from Westfield Companies in 1994. He spent many hours serving St. Jude Catholic Church, where he was a charter member. Clint enjoyed coaching youth baseball and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. As an avid golfer, he was always ready for a chance to compete on the golf course.

Clint is survived by his wife and their three children: Steve (Sue) Small and Mary (Roger) Nelson, all of Dunlap, and Tim (Tammy) Small of Clarksville, MI; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Ramona Govig of Atlantic, Iowa, James Small, of Akron, and Gayland Small, of Akron.

Clint was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Vernice, Wilma, Kenneth, William, Ivyl, Eldon, Clayton, Roscoe, Fay, Vernard, and Karen. He was also preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Gordon Boden and Chuck Boden.

The family would like to thank the many fantastic caregivers who helped throughout Clint’s illness. Thanks also to Unity Point Hospice for their services over the last year.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to St. Jude Catholic School.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com.