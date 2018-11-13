Keyron Robert “Ken” Schumacher, 77

Keyron Robert “Ken” Schumacher died at his home in Perry, Iowa, October 28, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Nov. 3 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. Ken was cremated.

Ken was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Leonard Henry Schumacher and Mary Catherine Bradley. His father died when he was four years old and his mother felt he would need a male influence in his life, and his sister, Theresa “Tess” and her husband Leonard Buryanek graciously made a home for him in Westfield, Iowa. Ken and the Buryanek family have always been very close.

Ken graduated form Westfield High School in 1961 and joined the National Guard. Throughout his life he had many careers. In the beginning his employment with the National Food Company took him throughout the Midwest. His transfer to Orange City was “meant to be” as he met Linda Beth Korver. They were married Aug. 20, 1966, and their lives were blessed with three children: Stephanie Ann, Melanie Lee, and Shannon Patrick.

Over the course of their marriage, their careers involved the newspaper industry and found them working together many times. Ken started in the newspaper business as a pressman in Orange City and later started The Advertiser in Hawarden with Linda’s assistance. During that time, Ken was active as a Boy Scout Leader and achieved membership in the Order of the Arrow, a scouting honor society. Later, they sold that business and Ken managed the Hawarden Bowling Alley. He was enticed to Perry in 1976 where he managed Stardust Lanes, later known as Kegel East. Ken rejoined the newspaper business and worked for The Perry Leader and later joined the Whitehead family at the Perry Chief where he worked for many years. Ken also managed the Perry Theater, worked several years for Gordy Klatt, traveling the area working with vending machines and worked for Hy-Vee, distributed the Chat Sheet with his grandson, Brennan, and delivered the Des Moines Register with his son, Shannon. Ken’s last job before retiring was with Home Instead as a personal caregiver. Ken was a kind, compassionate caregiver to “Shorty” Connolly of Granger. He was destined to meet and care for “Shorty.” The were very good for each other, enjoying car rides and trips for pie and coffee.

In his free time, Ken enjoyed being a “taxi” grandpa, watching his grandchildren play ball, sing, march in the band, and Lou’s Diner, always praising his Iowa Hawkeyes! He enjoyed fishing trips, gardening, bird feeding, cooking, and helping Linda with housework and making meals. He was a regular at Mars for chili at noon, In earlier days, he worked with stained glass and enjoyed antiquing. As his health failed, his many friends looked after him when he was out in the community. At the end of Ken’s life, his wife, Linda, lovingly cared for him at home with help from family and special caregivers Nancy, Annie, Linda, and Maggie.

Ken’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Linda; daughters Stephanie Stewart (Scott) of Solon, IA, and Melanie Schumacher of Perry, and son, Shannon Schumacher (Robin) of Salisbury, NC; foster son Joseph Hook (Dodie) of Akron, IA, who joined the Schumacher family when he was 15; grandchildren Whitney Schumacher, Rachel Stewart, Kyle Stewart, Elizabeth Wildes, Taya Schumacher, Brennan Carrillo, Lucas Schumacher; great grandson Joseph Keyron Wildes; sisters, twin Karen Zylstra (Sid) of Emmetsburg, Alice Weinzetl of Emmetsburg, and Theresa Buryanek of Westfield; many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Michael Schumacher, Eugene Schumacher, and Leonard Schumacher; sisters Elizabeth Olson and her husband, Ray, Mary Meissner and her husband, Joe, Connie Seliga, and Edna O’Connor and her husband, Eddie; brother-in-law and father figure Leonard Buryanek and Doc Weinzetl.