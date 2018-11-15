Senior Spotlight

￼Brendan

Kroksh

By: Shaylee Siebens

Brendan Kyle Kroksh, son of Randy and Deb Kroksh, was born on July 17, 2000, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. He has two older siblings Adam and Melissa. Brenden will also answer to Lil Kroksh, Brenda, and Kroksh.

Throughout high school, Lil Kroksh has been involved in FFA, basketball, and NHS. Brendan’s favorite sport is basketball.

Brenda’s favorite childhood memory is “Playing with my friends on our travel basketball team.” If he could relive one moment in his life it would be playing with his friends during middle school at the travel basketball tournaments on the weekends.

The thing Lil Kroksh likes most about high school is socializing with his friends in the hallways or participating in sports.

When Kroksh was younger he imagined himself “growing up to be just like his dad, a farmer, and doing whatever he did.”

The person that inspires Brendan the most is his dad because, “If there was something I didn’t to do he would make me do it because he knew it would better me down the road.”

Brendan’s goals after high school are going to college, working as a herdsman at a boar stud, and raising show pigs.

Lil Kroksh is currently employed at his dad’s farm and his SAE project for FFA, Kroksh Show Pigs.

Brendan’s greatest achievement in school was “being elected as our FFA chapter president.” His most memorable moment is “Receiving Reserve Champion breeding gilt at the Sac County Classic Jackpot Show in the summer of ‘17.”

Brendan’s favorite movie is “Step Brothers” and his favorite musicians are Lil’ Pump and Migos.

The classes that Brendan enjoys most are “Any of the AG classes, because my dad is the teacher, and I get to study what I love.”

Brendan’s favorite saying is “You either take pride in what your doing, or don’t do it at all.”

If Brendan had any advice to give to underclassmen it would be “Enjoy every moment of high school because before you know it, high school will be over.”

Brenda’s favorite excuse for being tardy is because “I was cleaning up a mess I made in the previous class.” His excuse for not turning in his homework on time is “Oh no I totally forgot to do that can I turn it in later in the day?”

Brendan’s biggest regret in high school was not going out for football all four years.