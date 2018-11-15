Question Of The Week

By: Hailey Wait

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “Would you rather have one long summer break or taking multiple, shorter breaks during the school year?”

Of the thirty-four responses we received, twenty-three were in favor of our current format of one long summer break. We have shared some of the best responses:

“Long summer break. Sometimes you need to get away for an extended period of time to miss what is a daily routine.”

“A long summer break because summer is my favorite season and it’s warm. Where as most of the school year is cold and there wouldn’t be much to do during the short breaks.”

“Long summer vacation, because I would probably forget what I learned during the short breaks.”

“One long summer vacation because then we are able to go on longer trips with our families.”

“One long summer because you don’t have to worry about getting your homework done during your break and you can just relax and not have any homework.”

“Long summer vacation because it’s nicer during the summer than the school year.”

“I would rather have one long summer break because if you have several short breaks throughout the school year you won’t have enough time to do anything during those breaks.”

“One long summer vacation because if not it just doesn’t feel like summer. Summer’s supposed to be spent outside all the time and not having to worry about school.”

We received eleven responses that are in support of taking multiple short breaks during the school year. Here are some of the best responses:

“Short breaks during the year, because it would make the school year feel like it would be going faster and it would give us a lot of time to finish work if you were gone or didn’t get it done.”

“Several short breaks during the school year. I believe students would retain information better and there will be less reteaching in the beginning of the school year. Plus more vacations throughout the year.”

“Several short breaks throughout the school year because after a couple of weeks everyone just needs a break.”

“Breaks during the school year. It would give students time to relax after a stressful time period instead of stressing them out more than they already are.”

“Several short breaks because then school wouldn’t drag on as long and we would also have more time for things we would like to do at certain times of the year.”

“Short breaks because if it’s like a year round school we would get longer Christmas breaks!”

“Short breaks during school year because I can enjoy myself constantly rather than being miserable waiting for the summer vacation.”