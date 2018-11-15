A-W represented on All-District

The Akron-Westfield football team was well represented on the Class A District 1 All-District Team.

First Team: A-W Seniors: Nick Jacobs, quarterback; John Henrich, Linebacker; Chase Stowe, wide receiver; Reagan Frankl, wide receiver; Nash Lininger, linebacker; and Josh Armstrong, defensive end.

Second Team: A-W seniors: Dominic Trobaugh, defensive back; and Leighton Blake, defensive back.

Honorable Mention: A-W seniors: Aydin Dicks, linebacker; and Aaron Hartman, defensive lineman.

Special Honors

Nick Jacobs, offensive MVP

Chase Stowe, Lineman

Jeff Wolthuizen, assistant defensive coach

Tate Kounkel of Hinton was named defensive MVP, DJ Doyle of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn was named punter, Andrew Hessa of Hinton was named kicker, Bruce Held and Steve Diediker of Hinton, were named head coach, and Joel Small of Hinton was named assistant offensive coach.

5.