A-W: Tops in sportsmanship

By Julie Ann Madden

Last year the Akron-Westfield School District’s coaches and student-athletes conducted themselves with good sportsmanship.

In fact, A-W was one of 166 schools who had no student-athletes or coaches ejected from activities during the 2017-2018 school year.

A-W is part of the 45 percent of Iowa High School Athletic Association IHSAA) members who achieved this top level of sportsmanship.

“So many times we dwell on the negative but this is an opportunity for me to convey to you from the Iowa High School Athletic Association that you should take pride in notifying your coaches and student-athletes how proud you are of their overall conduct during the 2017-2018 school year,” wrote IHSAA Executive Director Alan Beste in a letter to A-W school administration. “We continue to see good conduct from our coaches and our student-athletes every year. I realize many times an ejection deals with an emotional outburst and the individual involved regrets what has occurred, but to go through an entire year and not have one flagrant, unsportsmanlike act during any of your competitions is certainly something to be proud of.”

“Keep up the good work,” concluded Beste. “Keep the emphasis where we need to have it as it relates to your students and coaches representing your school, community and patrons. We do appreciate your leadership. At every competition venue and in the stands — Conduct Counts!”