Posted November 15, 2018 at 6:00 am

Akron-Westfield had 21 football players and cheerleaders named Class A District 1 Academic All-District. Seniors: Josh Armstrong, Aydin Dicks, Aaron Hartman, John Henrich, Nash Lininger, Spencer Olson, Chase Stowe, Scott Toben, Dominic Trobaugh, Cheerleaders Raleigh Edwards, Jennifer Ritz, and Emme Rohlfs. Juniors: Jack Anderson, Jeremy Bosse, Daytona Foley, Levi Hemmelrick, Donovan Irizarry, Cole Moffatt, Logan Smith, Sean Steffen, and Hunter Walkingstick.